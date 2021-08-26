Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Aug. 16 - 20. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Larry Kenneth Karius (DOB 05/20/1980) of Forest Lake, was charged Aug. 17 with two counts domestic assault.
Nicholas Earl Peterson (DOB 01/28/2002) of Grasston, was charged Aug. 17 with one count theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent; and one count theft - indifferent to owner rights.
Richard Melvin Peterson, II (DOB 04/11/1984) of Isanti, was charged Aug. 19 with murder - 2nd degree - with intent - not premeditated.
Terrin James Dye (DOB 03/02/1984) of Ham Lake, was charged Aug. 19 with receiving stolen property.
Jonathan William Tighe (DOB 10/16/1998) of Isanti, was charged Aug. 20 with two counts of disseminate pornographic work - minor under age 13; and nine counts of possess pornographic work - minor under age 13.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Aug. 16 - 20. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jenna Lee Huotte (DOB 08/04/1983) of Shafer, was charged Aug. 16 with theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Shawn Matthew Dougherty (DOB 04/10/1984) of Chisago City, was charged Aug. 16 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Taylor Marie Cornelius (DOB 08/09/1996) of Farmington, was charged Aug. 16 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Jordan Robert Patrick Ward (DOB 12/14/1994) of Robbinsdale, was charged Aug. 16 with one count domestic assault, and one count assault - 5th degree - 2/more prev convict in 3 years.
Jacob Gerald Shilts (DOB 01/02/1995) of River Falls, WI, was charged Aug. 18 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Edward Louis Kucera (DOB 03/03/1975) of Circle Pines, was charged Aug. 18 with stalking - engages in stalking.
Jack Leroy Holland (DOB 07/30/1996) of Lindstrom, was charged Aug. 20 with five counts possess pornographic work - computer disk/electronic/magnetic/optical image w/porn.
David Joseph Brown (DOB 09/29/1986) of Minneapolis, was charged Aug. 20 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Cree James Diver (DOB 10/03/1992) of North Branch, was charged Aug. 20 with two counts domestic assault.
