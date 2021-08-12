Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Aug. 2 - 6. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
John William Morgan (DOB 06/09/1986) of Oak Grove, was charged Aug. 3 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Dominick James Lutterman (DOB 04/22/2000) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 3 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Heather Ashley Breutzman (DOB 12/24/1986) of Minneapolis, was charged Aug. 3 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Aug. 2 - 6. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Zachary Ryan Nord (DOB 01/22/1995) of St. Croix Falls, WI, was charged Aug. 2 with receiving stolen property.
Joseph Donald Schumacher (DOB 11/23/1987) of Annandale, was charged Aug. 2 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Summer Cheyenne Wallraff (DOB 11/17/1997) of Forest Lake, was charged Aug. 3 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Danyelle Jean Levoir (DOB 12/11/1985) of North Branch, was charged Aug. 4 with assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Stephen Joseph Mead (DOB 11/23/1990) of North Branch, was charged Aug. 5 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Felicia Ann Richardson (DOB 10/24/1988) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 6 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Christopher Allen Engberg (DOB 08/04/1961) of Harris, was charged Aug. 6 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
John William Hofer (DOB 07/17/1984) of Stacy, was charged Aug. 6 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
