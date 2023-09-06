ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Aug. 20 - Sept. 2. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kyle Anthony Tasler (DOB 08/14/1988) of Isanti, was charged Aug. 21 with one count of Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate w/in 10 yrs of 1st of 2 prev dom violence convictions/adjudication; and one count of Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate - Victim under 18 & Respondent more than 36 mos Older.
Cynthia Lynn Reynolds (DOB 08/05/1970) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 22 with one count of Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent; and one count of theft - by swindle.
Chaz Lee Brosh Paulson (DOB 02/01/1989) of Rush City, was charged Aug. 22 with Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud.
Morgun Dennis Jeffery Davis (DOB 11/17/1978) of Isanti, was charged Aug. 22 with Damage to Property - 1st Degree - Value Reduced Over $1000.
Sonya Vue (DOB 09/17/1995) of Rush City, was charged Aug. 22 with one count of Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent; and one count of Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Daniel James Stewart (DOB 06/04/1985) of Ogilvie, was charged Aug. 30 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Kyle Victor Vogtlin (DOB 05/19/1989) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 30 with Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk.
Derrick Lamar Bacon (DOB 03/19/1965) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 31 with three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct - 1st Degree - Penetration - Fear Great Bodily Harm; one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration-Use force as defined in section 609.341, subd 3(1); one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration-Uses force, as defined in section 609.341, subd 3(2); and one count of Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Aug. 20 - Sept. 2. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Rachel Ann Long (DOB 11/25/1974) of Center City, was charged Aug. 22 with Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent.
Anthony Peter Jaroscak (DOB 11/29/1969) of Lindstrom, was charged Aug. 24 with Drugs - 1st Degree - Possess 50 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine.
Nichole Elizabeth Baker (DOB 09/16/1985) of Minneapolis, was charged Aug. 30 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 or paraphernalia residual - Not cannabis/hemp.
