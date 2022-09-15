ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Aug. 21 - Sept. 10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tiffany Marie Byron (DOB 06/17/1985) of Coon Rapids, was charged Aug. 23 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Brandon Ray Morgan (DOB 07/07/1981) of Isanti, was charged Aug. 24 with aiding an offender to avoid arrest - harbor/conceal.
Dacotah Lee Ahlstrom (DOB 02/14/1997) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 24 with receiving stolen property.
Mathew Karl Haddeland (DOB 09/06/1982) of Forest Lake, was charged Aug. 26 with one count of criminal sexual cond - 1st degree - penetration or contact with person under 13 - actor > 36m older; and two counts of criminal sex conduct - 2nd degree - victim under 13 - actor > 38m old.
Jack Edward Triemert (DOB 02/15/1996) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 26 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Tyler James Casarez (DOB 12/30/1991) of Maplewood, was charged Aug. 30 with one count of possession of shoplifting gear; and one count of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Christopher Jerome Bonnell (DOB 10/27/1969) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 30 with terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk.
Brian Christopher Sobran (DOB 05/14/1973) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 31 with receiving stolen property.
Tiffany Marie Byron (DOB 06/17/1985) of Coon Rapids, was charged Sept. 1 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Wendy Jean Gooden (DOB 04/17/1980) of Mora, was charged with three counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Aug. 21 - Sept. 10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Alyssa Michelle Acton (DOB 03/14/1991) of Big Lake, AK, was charged Aug. 21 with one count of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent; and one count of theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Brent John Ambrose (DOB 03/15/1977) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 22 with one count of burglary - 3rd deg - steal/commit felony or gross misd; and two counts of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Nicholas Jay Williams (DOB 04/01/1983) of North Branch, was charged Aug. 24 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Kaila Marie Berg, AKA Kayla Marie Kingsley (DOB 09/01/1986) of Braham, was charged Aug. 24 with theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Nickolas Paul Robinson (DOB 05/16/1982) of North Branch, was charged Aug. 25 with fugitive from justice from other state - extradition waived.
Jamie Jerry Isaacson (DOB 12/29/1993) of Malvern, AR, was charged Aug. 26 with criminal sex conduct - 2nd degree - victim under 13 - actor greater than 36m old.
Brandon Allen Kephart (DOB 11/15/1989) no address provided, was charged Aug. 29 with fugitive from justice from other state - extradition waived.
Aliyah Saroya Williams (DOB 10/17/1998) of Rush City, was charged Aug. 29 with assault - 4th degree - peace officer - throws/transfers bodily fluids or feces at or onto officer.
Lynsie Marie Mastel (DOB 07/18/1984) of Harris, was charged Aug. 29 with financial transaction fraud - use - no consent.
Shane Anthony Hanna (DOB 09/19/1978) of Rush City, was charged Aug. 29 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Kelly Rae Norgren (DOB 09/19/1968) of Shafer, was charged Aug. 29 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Courtney Nicole Schuett (DOB 05/01/1987) of North Branch, was charged Aug. 30 with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Matthew John Ellingboe (DOB 04/19/1983) of Minneapolis, was charged Aug. 31 with theft - take use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Geoffrey Paul Corbett (DOB 05/27/1986) of Ham Lake, was charged Sept. 2 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Marcus Ernest Beader (DOB 06/16/1983) of Shafer, was charged Sept. 2 with one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol; and one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours.
Misty Dawn Scott (DOB 10/20/1974) of Chisago City, was charged Sept. 6 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Dylan Jon Holtzkamp (DOB 08/19/1996) of Cambridge, was charged Sept. 6 with one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana; and one count of receiving stolen property.
Aaron Michael Marx (DOB 08/08/2002) of Chisago City, was charged Sept. 9 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.