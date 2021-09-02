Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Aug. 23 - 27. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tanner James Porter (DOB 03/16/2000) of Isanti, was charged Aug. 24 with two counts of domestic assault, one count of assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm, and one count assault - 5th degree - 2/more prev convict in 3 years.
Logan James Overvold (DOB 08/22/2000) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 25 with criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harm - driver who causes collision leaves scene.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Aug. 23 - 27. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Emily Sue Lozier (DOB 07/11/1993) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 23 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Scott Andrew Gunderson (DOB 12/23/1979) of Annandale, was charged Aug. 25 with burglary - 3rd deg - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Erick Gene Christianson (DOB 06/14/1995) of North Branch, was charged Aug. 26 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Scott Michael Dudrey (DOB 12/06/1960) of Center City, was charged Aug. 26 with one count possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence, and two counts possess pornographic work - computer disk/electronic/magnetic/optical image w/porn.
