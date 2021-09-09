Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Aug. 30 - Sept. 3. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
David Alan Olson (DOB 04/17/1955) of Isanti, was charged Aug. 31 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Isaac Edward Fulton (DOB 04/21/1984) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 31 with two counts of domestic assault.
Clinton Daniel Christianson (DOB 02/23/1988) of Princeton, was charged Aug. 31 with one count criminal vehicular operation - great bodily harm - driver who causes collision leaves scene, and one count criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harm - driver who causes collision leaves scene.
Myra Jo Anderson (DOB 11/19/1979) of Braham, was charged Sept. 1 with two counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedules 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Dana Michael Anderson (DOB 09/09/1999) of Plymouth, was charged Sept. 1 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedules 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Aug. 30 - Sept. 3. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Cody Robert Hummelgard (DOB 10/25/1992) of North Branch, was charged Aug. 31 with one count assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon, and one count dangerous weapons - intentional discharge of firearm that endangers safety.
Alex Edward Orcutt (DOB 12/30/1992) of Center City, was charged Aug. 31 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Jacob Gerald Shilts (DOB 01/02/1995) of New Richmond, WI, was charged Aug. 31 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Addison Kroix Stickney (DOB 12/21/1989) of Lindstrom, was charged Sept. 1 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Montreal Bernard Christensen (DOB 11/01/2001) of North Branch, was charged Sept. 3 with one count possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence, one charge assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon, and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
