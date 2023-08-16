ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Aug. 6 - 12. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Isaiah Joseph St. Germaine (DOB 10/21/2000) of Cloquet, was charged Aug. 7 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Cory Joseph Pepin (DOB 05/02/1981) of Braham, was charged Aug. 7 with Burglary-1st Deg-Dwelling-Occupied-Non-Accomplice Present.
Matthew Thomas Melland (DOB 01/11/1993) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 8 with Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm.
Adam Lee Pojanowski (DOB 05/13/1987) of Dalbo, was charged Aug. 10 with Terroristic Threats-Cause or Attempt Cause Terror.
Michael Allen Pavlick (DOB 07/30/1991) of Isanti, was charged Aug. 11 with Damage to Property - 1st Degree - Value Reduced Over $1000.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Aug. 6 - 12. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jayden Mykayla Joy Foster (DOB 10/22/2003) of Rush City, was charged Aug. 7 with Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm.
Isaac Michael Lietz (DOB 08/19/2004) of Richland Center, WI, was charged Aug. 7 with Criminal Sexual Conduct - 5th Degree - Penetration - Nonconsensual.
Anthony Joseph Haugley (DOB 11/22/1985) of North Branch, was charged Aug. 8 with Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Demonstrable bodily harm.
Stephen Joseph Mead (DOB 11/23/1990) of North Branch, was charged Aug. 9 with Damage to Property - 1st Degree - Value Reduced Over $1000.
Shane Anthony Hanna (DOB 09/19/1978) of Minneapolis, was charged Aug. 10 with Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
