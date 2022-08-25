ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Aug. 8 - 19. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Adam Scott Spar (DOB 12/31/1984) of Princeton, was charged Aug. 8 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Ashley Marie Laplante (DOB 04/16/1996) of Emily, was charged Aug. 10 with theft - value of property or services $1,001 - $5,000.
Donalonte Jamar Wade (DOB 05/10/1988) of Minneapolis, was charged Aug. 11 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Blake Lawrence Fuhol (DOB 04/24/1983) of Isanti, was charged Aug. 15 with threats of violence.
Karlee Jade Scofield (DOB 03/03/2000) of Rush City, was charged Aug. 18 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Peter John Beebe (DOB 09/11/1982) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 18 with 12 counts of possess pornographic work; minor under 13; and three counts of possess pornographic work - computer disk/electric/magnetic/optical image w/ porn.
Tanner James Porter (DOb 03/16/2000) of St. Cloud, was charged Aug. 18 with assault - 4th deg. - correction emp/prob. officer/prosecutor/judge-intentionally transfers bodily fluids.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Aug. 8 - 19. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jennifer Mae Seelig (DOB 01/16/1983) of Saint Paul, was charged Aug. 11 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Andrew Lane Dooley (DOB 11/02/1992) of Pine City, was charged Aug. 12 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Curtis Harris (DOB 01/21/1972) of Pine Bluff, AZ, was charged Aug. 15 with criminal vehicular homicide - operate vehicle with negligence - under influence alcohol.
Kyle Arnold Kucker (DOB 04/21/1987) of Duluth, was charged Aug. 16 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Michael James Nase (DOB 08/17/1987) of Shafer, was charged Aug. 17 with predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Dion James Gresham (DOB 11/09/1982) of North Branch, was charged Aug. 18 with one count of drugs - 2nd degree - possess 10 grams or more cocaine or meth and firearm; and one count of possesses any type of firearm/ammo - crime of violence - ineligible under 624.713.1(2).
Andrew Patrick Johnson (DOB 01/02/1986) of Oakdale, was charged Aug. 19 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Brandon Charles Thielbar (DOB 03/15/1977) of Harris, was charged Aug. 19 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent.
