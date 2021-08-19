Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Aug. 9 - 13. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
James Patrick Trebtoske (DOB 04/21/1965) of Saint Cloud, was charged Aug. 9 with two counts violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
John Walter Jacobi (DOB 04/23/1968) of Andover, was charged Aug. 9 with three counts of embezzlement of public funds.
Amanda Gayle Komorous (DOB 04/02/1986) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 9 with wrongfully obtaining assistance - theft.
Jeffery Robert Hanson (DOB 10/19/1981) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 9 with one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana; and one count aiding an offender to avoid arrest - harbor/conceal.
Andrew David Peckels (DOB 06/19/1989) of Princeton, was charged Aug. 9 with one count threats of violence; and one count assault - 4th deg. - municipal/volunteer fire-emergency medical personnel.
Aaron Ray Borowick (DOB 03/23/1982) of Stacy, was charged Aug. 10 with drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin.
Bradley Keith Warm, Sr. (DOB 01/22/1962) of Princeton, was charged Aug. 11 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Timothy Allan Kurzejeski (DOB 10/20/1971) of Isanti, was charged Aug. 11 with threats of violence.
Jonathon Robert Beckman (DOB 08/16/1985) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 13 with domestic abuse; violates 2 or more OFP w/in 10 years of previous conviction/adj of delinq.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Aug. 9 - 13. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Zeronica Dayle Sjolie (DOB 09/11/1985) of North Branch, was charged Aug. 9 with fugitive from justice from other state.
William Robert Langer (DOB 01/04/1979) of Scandia, was charged Aug. 9 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Justin Joseph Tomasko (DOB 04/09/2003) of Rush City, was charged Aug. 10 with receiving stolen property.
Michael John Dahedl (DOB 04/22/1979) of Osceola, WI, was charged Aug. 11 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jasmine Renee Weber (DOB 11/07/1997) of Hibbing, was charged Aug. 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Brianna Lei Miller (DOB 02/20/1980) of Ham Lake, was charged Aug. 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Dacotah Lee Ahlstrom (DOB 02/14/1997) of Mora, was charged Aug. 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jacob Michael Mudrick (DOB 02/27/1985) of Stacy, was charged Aug. 13 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Daryle Wade Blencoe (DOB 09/13/1969) of Rush City, was charged Aug. 13 with two counts domestic assault.
