ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Dec. 11 - 17. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Patrick Reuben Blomberg (DOB 02/15/1978) of Forest Lake, was charged Dec. 13 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Derek Justin Skajewski (DOB 09/29/1989) of Cambridge, was charged Dec. 13 with theft- take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Jason Alan Chaney (DOB 07/11/1978) of Cambridge, was charged Dec. 13 with receiving stolen property.
Kerry Patrick Kavanaugh (DOB 04/03/1975) of La Crosse, WI, was charged Dec. 14 with three counts of check forgery - make or alter a check; and one count of counterfeiting of currency - means for false reproduction.
Markus Allen Langenfeld (DOB 05/22/1986) of Big Lake, was charged Dec. 15 with one count of criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration - injury - use force/coerce; and one count of criminal sex conduct - 2nd degree - personal injury - force/coerce.
Santrion Malachi Akpan (DOB 03/12/2002) of Minneapolis, was charged Dec. 16 with one count of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon; and one count of terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk.
Eliseo Javier Pantoja (DOB 11/29/1975) of Forest Lake, was charged Dec. 16 with one count of check forgery - make or alter a check; and one count of check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Dec. 11 - 17. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jasmeen Ahmed Campbell (DOB 09/07/1977) of Coon Rapids, was charged Dec. 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Charles Keith Kohn (DOB 01/12/1995) of Apple Valley, was charged Dec. 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Austen Eric Reichel (DOB 08/08/1998) of Princeton, was charged Dec. 13 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Troy Steven McGowan (DOB 12/24/1986) f North Branch, was charged Dec. 13 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Leah Kristine Scheid (DOB 03/28/1989) of Lindstrom, was charged Dec. 16 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Gerald Leonard Heckel (DOB 08/20/1968) of Harris, was charged Dec. 16 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
