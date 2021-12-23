Isanti County Court Report
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Dec. 13-17. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Dean James Serna (DOB 11/14/1995) of Isanti, was charged Dec. 14 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Nicholas David Barger (DOB 07/22/1998) of Cambridge, was charged Dec. 15 with two counts of domestic assault - by strangulation; and one count of interfere with emergency communications.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Dec. 13-17. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Frank Joseph Tregoning (DOB 07/01/1987) of Moose Lake, was charged Dec. 13 with assault -3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Eric Andrew Cassman (DOB 05/26/1971) of Stacy, was charged Dec. 13 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Erin Nicole Harrington (DOB 12/15/2002) of North Branch, was charged Dec. 13 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.