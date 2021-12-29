Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Dec. 20-24. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
David Paul Benton (DOB 03/04/2003) of Isanti, was charged Dec. 20 with assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon; threats of violence; and damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Morgan Ann Harris (DOB 09/01/1998) of St. Francis, was charged Dec. 21 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Douglas Randall Crosby (DOB 04/26/1984) of White Bear Lake, was charged Dec. 22 with possession of shoplifting gear.
Frank Sam Early, Jr. (DOB 10/15/1995) of Minneapolis, was charged Dec. 22 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Dec. 20-24. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Paul Charles Carlson (DOB 08/08/1991) of North Branch, was charged Dec. 20 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Kenneth Allen Gustafson (DOB 12/07/1995) of Lindstrom, was charged Dec. 21 with traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours.
Perry Glenn Marten (DOB 03/07/1972) of Forest Lake, was charged Dec. 22 with fugitive from justice from other state - extradition waived.
Frank John Rakowiecki (DOB 05/28/1978) of Cambridge, was charged Dec. 22 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
