Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Dec. 27 - Jan. 7. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Donald Matthew Rousseau, Jr. (DOB 09/08/1989) of Stacy, was charged Dec. 27 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,.4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jared Robert Wolff (DOB 05/13/1988) of Big Lake, was charged Jan. 4 with one count burglary - 1st degree - assault person in build/on property; and one count assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Katelynn Kay Wolff (DOB 08/20/1991) of Big Lake, was charged Jan. 4 with one count burglary - 1st degree - assault person in build/on property; one count assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon - substantial bodily harm; and one count assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Dec. 27 - Jan. 7. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Robert Alan Young (DOB 12/13/1957), of Center City, was charged Dec. 30 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Brian Joseph Huber (DOB 01/07/1969) of Shafer, was charged Jan. 3 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Kurt Edward Rickhoff (DOB 07/23/1986) of North Branch, was charged Jan. 3 with one count traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours; and one count traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol.
