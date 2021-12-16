Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Dec. 6-10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Luis Edgardo Rodriguez Colon (DOB 07/26/1964) of Hopkins, was charged Dec. 7 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Steven Douglas Nelson (DOG 04/15/1980) of Rush City, was charged Dec. 8 with one count assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm; and one count assault - 5th deg. - 2/more prev convict in 3 years.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Dec. 6-10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kimberly June Patton (DOB 09/04/1986), no residence provided, was charged Dec. 8 with check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Shannon Ray Stevens (DOB 06/13/1976) of Webster, WI, was charged Dec. 9 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.