ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Feb. 12 - 18. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Brett Alan Engelkens (DOB 07/11/1971) of Princeton, was charged Feb. 13 with one count of criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harm - under influence alcohol; and one count of criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harm - alcohol concentration .08 or more.
Jesse James Berwald (DOB 12/06/1976) of Isanti, was charged Feb. 13 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Laura Lee Hawes (DOB 04/05/1955) of Coon Rapids, was charged Feb. 14 with financial exploitation - vulnerable adult - deprives property or resources for benefit of someone else.
Debora Jean Fisher (DOB 06/25/1955) of Isanti, was charged Feb. 16 with one count of criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harem - under influence alcohol; and one count of criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harm - under influence combination alcohol/controlled substance.
Todd Wayne Koukol, Jr. (DOB 07/30/1988) of Princeton, was charged Feb. 17 with two counts of criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration or contact with person under 13 - actor > 36m older; and one count of false imprisonment - intentional restraint.
Erin Chevon Blandford (DOB 01/09/1985) of Isanti, was charged Feb. 17 with one count of terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk; and one count of theft - take/use/transfer movable property - no consent.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Feb. 12 - 18. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Manuel Campos Medina (DOB 08/03/1987) of North Branch, was charged Feb. 13 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Ricky James Bedell (DOB 10/13/1979) of Pine City, was charged Feb. 13 with one count of possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence; and one count of tear gas/stun gun - prohibited possess/use.
Shawn Henry Anderson (DOB 08/09/1981) of Clear Lake, WI, was charged Feb. 13 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
William Raymond Craft, Jr. (DOB 12/18/1969) of North Branch, was charged Feb. 14 with dangerous weapon firearm assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Amber Bonita Burdick (DOB 05/26/2000) of Saint Paul, was charged Feb. 14 with one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana; and one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Michelle Leah Horan (DOB 02/19/1979) of North Branch, was charged Feb. 17 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
