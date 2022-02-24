Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Feb. 14 - 18. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jerry Dakota Inderlee (DOB 08/12/1979) of Brook Park, was charged Feb. 14 with one count drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin; and two counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Branden Bryce Schwarztrauber (DOB 11/21/1995) of Cambridge, was charged Feb. 17 with assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Stephen Michael John Foster (DOB 09/22/2002) of Isanti, was charged Feb. 18 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Andrew Allen Cook (DOB 12/12/1985) of St. Paul, was charged Feb. 18 with counterfeiting of currency - uttering or possessing.
Chisago County Cort Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Feb. 14 - 18. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Shane Anthony Hanna (DOB 09/19/1978) of Rush City, was charged Feb. 14 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Alex Richard Oconnor (DOB 0708/1989) of Forest Lake, was charged Feb. 15 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Antonio NMN Harris (DOB 09/21/1971) of Saint Paul, was charged Feb. 16 with one count domestic assault, and one count threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Adam Joseph Edgeberg (DOB 05/11/1990) of Menomonie, WI, was charged Feb. 16 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Gideon Tim Tamfu (DOB 09/02/1990) of Minneapolis, was charged Feb. 18 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Mathew John Engelke (DOB 06/14/1984) of North Branch, was charged Feb. 18 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
