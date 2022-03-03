Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Feb. 21 - 25. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
James Elwin Anderson (DOB 04/05/1971) of Cambridge, was charged Feb. 22 with traffic - DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure.
Geoffrey Paul Glasgow (DOB 04/27/1984) of Blaine, was charged Feb. 22 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Calvin Maurice Williams (DOB 05/31/1981) of Minneapolis, was charged Feb. 22 with three counts of aggravated forgery - make or alter writing or object.
Nicole Danielle Rode (DOB 12/13/1982) of Benson, was charged Feb. 22 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Feb. 21 - 25. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
William James Alvarez (DOB 08/27/1992) of Vadnais Heights, was charged Feb. 22 with fugitive from justice from other state - extradition waived; and burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Stacey Jean Nelson (DOB 09/20/1989) of Taylors Falls, was charged Feb. 22 with fugitive from justice from other state - extradition waived.
James Allen Connor (DOB 12/11/1975) of St. Croix Falls, Wisc., was charged Feb. 24 with fugitive from justice from other state.
