ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Feb. 5 - 11. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Daniel Joseph Deose (DOB 02/15/1961) of Brook Par,, was charged Feb. 6 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Randi Ann Swanson (DOB 02/27/1982) of Stanchfield, was charged Feb. 6 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Daniel Myron Scott (DOB 05/31/1969) of Coon Rapids, was charged Feb. 10 with one count of criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration - use force as defined in section 609.341, subd 3(1); and one count of criminal sexual conduct - 5th degree - penetration - nonconsensual.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Feb. 5 - 11. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Zoie Katrin Altenhoff (DOB 06/26/2001) of Plymouth, was charged Feb. 7 with one count of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon; one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle; one count of receiving stolen property; and one count of assault - 4th degree - correctional employee, probation officer, prosecutor, or judge.
Jeremy John Dahlquist (DOB 05/15/1975) of Taylors Falls, was charged Feb. 8 with two counts of predatory offender - intentionally provides false information.
Andrew Clifford Ruse (DOB 07/03/1989) of Braham, was charged Feb. 8 with two counts of check forgery - make or alter a check; and two counts of check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Ryan Denis Larsin (DOB 04/13/1973) of Chisago City, was charged Feb. 8 with two counts of threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Reginald Craig Sutherlin (DOB 05/10/1960) of Harris, was charged Feb. 9 with drugs - 5th degree - sale - marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration.
Bridget Marie Zimmer (DOB 06/11/1973) of Forest Lake, was charged Feb. 9 with four counts of fugitive from justice from other state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.