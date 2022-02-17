Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Feb. 7 - 11. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Brent Mark Palo (DOB 03/18/1977) of Isanti, was charged Feb. 7 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jacob Thomas Hartung (DOB 09/28/1993) of Cambridge, was charged Feb. 7 with two counts of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Phillip Steven Nichele (DOB 12/19/1973) of Champlin, was charged Feb. 8 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Brittany Joy Nelson (DOB 10/08/1985) of Cambridge, was charged Feb. 8 with check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
David Howard Ullmann (DOB 09/19/1985) of Dalbo, was charged Feb. 9 with one count of criminal sexual cond - 1st degree - penet or contact with person under 13 - actor > 36m oldr; and three counts of criminal sex conduct - 2nd degree - victim under 13 - actor > 36m old.
Brian Lee Emerson (DOB 05/29/1985) of Cambridge, was charged Feb. 9 with three counts of check forgery - falsely endorse; one count of identity theft - transfers/possesses/uses identity of other person; one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana; and 15 counts of mail theft - knowingly obtained illegally; receives, possesses, transfers, buys, conceals.
Heather Elizabeth Stromberg (DOB 03/14/1988) of Mora, was charged Feb. 10 with financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent.
Allen Frank Poitra (DOB 06/03/1990) - no address provided, was charged Feb. 10 with receiving stolen property.
Rhiannon Rae Brozek (DOB 04/16/1979) of Cambridge, was charged Feb. 10 with theft by check.
Ryan Andrew Mork (DOB 09/16/1982) of Brooklyn Park, was charged Feb. 11 with threats of violence.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Feb. 7 - 11. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tyler Gabriel Dennis (DOB 07/11/1998) of Lakeville, was charged Feb. 10 with one count of criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration or contact with person under 13 - actor greater than 36m old; and one count of criminal sexual conduct - 2nd degree - victim under 13 - actor greater than 36m old.
Brock David Miller (DOB 03/14/1992) of Stacy, was charged Feb. 11 with receiving stolen property.
