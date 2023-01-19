ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Jan. 1 - 14. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
George Thomas Holmes (DOB 01/10/1973) of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 3 with one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol; and one count of traffic - DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure.
Cameron Ross Ristrom (DOB 04/23/1991) of Maplewood, was charged Jan. 9 with one count of stalking - pattern of stalking conduct; one count of stalking - second or subsequent violation in 10 years; one count of stalking - aggravated violations - by false impersonation; and one count of terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk.
Ashley Elizabeth Osterioh (DOB 02/26/1988) of Fridley, was charged Jan. 9 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Mark John Salmon (DOB 01/02/1987) of Braham, was charged Jan. 9 with 201.054.2(1) - registration and eligibility of voters - register an ineligible voter.
Victoria Lynn Robinson (DOB 06/12/1974) of Red Wing, was charged Jan. 9 with one count of check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud; and one count of check forgery - make or alter a check.
Jeffrey Anthony Charles (DOB 04/02/1961) of Zimmerman, was charged Jan. 11 with criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration or contact with person under 13.
James Mathew Wirtz (DOB 01/16/1986) of St. Paul, was charged Jan. 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
John Scott Daughety (DOB 05/03/1972) of Minneapolis, was charged Jan. 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Adam Jeremiah Sams (DOB 01/26/1984) of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 13 with terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk.
Jennifer Lynn Hackenmueller (DOB 09/01/1983) of Brooklyn Park, was charged Jan. 13 with drugs - 2nd degree - possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Jan. 1 - 14. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Julio Burgara-Lara (DOB 06/12/2001) of St. Louis Park, was charged Jan 4 with firearm - serial number - receive/possess with no serial number.
Alexis Leann Durant (DOB 09/30/1999) of Morton, was charged Jan. 4 with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle; and one count of receiving stolen property.
Michael Allen Lafaurie (DOB 06/04/1978) of Wyoming, was charged Jan. 9 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Brandon James Schoberg (DOB 04/29/1988) of North Branch, was charged Jan. 9 with one count of drugs - 5th degree - sale - marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration; and one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Alex William Palmer (DOB 01/03/1998) of Stacy, was charged Jan. 9 with one count of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon; and one count of receiving stolen property.
Stephanie Jo Hendren (DOB 04/09/1986) of Chisago City, was charged Jan. 9 with two counts of domestic assault.
Tyler James Boyce (DOB 12/05/1995) of North Branch, was charged Jan. 12 with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Raiphael Denell Braziel (DOB 05/01/2004) of Forest Lake, was charged Jan. 13 with one count of criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration or contact under 16 - significant relationship; and one count of criminal sexual conduct - 2nd degree - contact under 16 - significant relationship.
