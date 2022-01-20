Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Jan. 10 - 14. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jermale Jermar Kling (DOB 12/10/1982) of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 13 with registration and eligibility of voters - register an ineligible voter.
Brian Lee Emerson (DOB 05/29/1985) of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 13 with three counts of check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud; and one count financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent.
David Lucas Goebel (DOB 06/29/2003) of Milaca, was charged Jan. 13 with wildfire arson - setting wildfires.
Jennifer Jean Bacon (DOB 08/26/1979) of Braham, was charged Jan. 14 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Max Robert McEachern (DOB 07/16/1987) of Harris, was charged Jan. 14 with traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Jan. 10 - 14. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jerome David Oakgrove (DOB 10/19/1993) of Harris, was charged Jan. 10 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.