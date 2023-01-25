ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Jan. 15 - 21. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
William Matthew Windhauser (DOB 11/05/1966) of Nowthen, was charged Jan. 17 with predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Brandon Michael Kuphal (DOB 12/03/1987) of Chaska, was charged Jan. 17 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Jacob Troy Haapalo (DOB 01/27/1979) of Princeton, was charged Jan. 17 with two counts of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Michael Alan Hanson (DOB 05/18/1994) of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 19 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Randi Ann Swanson (DOB 02/27/1982) of Stanchfield, was charged Jan. 20 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Jan. 15 - 21. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Ivan Timothy Pendergrass (DOB 08/15/2002) of Stacy, was charged Jan. 17 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Lester Lee Lussier (DOB 04/11/1982) of Duluth, was charged Jan. 18 with receiving stolen property.
Kayla Cecelia Brett (DOB 01/21/1985) of Osceola, WI, was charged Jan. 18 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Alex William Palmer (DOB 01/03/1998) of Stacy, was charged Jan. 20 with one count of theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent; one count of obstruct legal process - lawful execution of legal process; two counts of receiving stolen property; one count of possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence; one count of machine guns and short-barreled shotguns - acts prohibited - own/possess/operate; one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana; and one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
