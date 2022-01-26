Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Jan. 17 - 21. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sabrina Lee Ferdelman (DOB 06/19/1998) of Brainerd, was charged Jan. 19 with one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle; and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Andrew Vincent Ruppert (DOB 08/16/1988) of Sauk Centre, was charged Jan. 19 with one count felony theft; and one count check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Lauren Sue Rolf (DOB 11/19/1996) of North Branch, was charged Jan. 19 with check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Jacob Richard Stauffer (DOB 10/31/1994) of Kettle River, was charged Jan. 19 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Richard Roy Ibarra (DOB 03/12/1970) of Cambridge, was charged Jan,. 19 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Selena Consuelo Goodknight (DOB 11.29/1999) of Kettle River, was charged Jan. 20 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Adam Nyai Thorpe (DOB 09/19/2000) - no address listed, was charged Jan. 21 with two counts of criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration or contact under 16 - significant relationship; and two counts of criminal sexual conduct - 2nd degree - contact under 16 - significant relationship.
Jason John Fitzsimmons (DOB 09/12/1997) of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 21 with two counts of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon; and one count of threats of violence.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Jan. 17 - 21. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Donovan Lawrence Sandeen (DOB 01/30/1986) of Newport, was charged Jan. 19 with theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Daniel John Wilhelm (DOB 06/23/1985) of Stacy, was charged Jan. 20 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Jonathan Paul Bjur (DOB 06/18/1977) of Bloomington, was charged Jan. 21 with theft -take/drive motor vehicl - no owner consent; and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
