ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Jan. 22 - Feb. 4. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Samuel Charles Giddings (DOB 02/12/1992) of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 24 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Brittany Joy Nelson (DOB 10/08/1985) of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 24 with 21 counts of mail theft - knowingly obtained illegally; receives, possesses, transfers, buys, conceals.
Krystle Dawn Kulenkamp (DOB 10/11/1986) of Pine City, was charged Jan. 25 with one count of drugs - 2nd degree - possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine; one count of burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling; and one count of receiving stolen property.
Brian Thomas McCarthy (DOB 02/09/1987) of Saint Paul, was charged Jan. 25 with one count of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon; one count of burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling; one count of receiving stolen property; and one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Jeremy Tee Himango (DOB 03/31/1969) of Isanti, was charged Jan. 30 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,34, - not small amount marijuana.
Charles Emerson Hirsch (DOB 08/02/1942) of Braham, was charged Jan. 30 with carr/possess pistol w/out permit - public place - gross misdemeanor, second or subsequent - felony.
Juan Gabriel Ruiz (DOB 07/09/1993) of Princeton, was charged Jan. 31 with terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk.
Jarrett William Stumm (DOB 06/27/2000) of North Branch, was charged Jan. 31 with criminal sexual conduct - 5th degree - nonconsensual sexual contact.
Mary Jeanette Nelson (DOB 03/14/1983) of Isanti, was charged Feb. 2 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Roy Eugene Townsend (DOB 12/11/1996) of Mora, was charged Feb. 2 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Andrew John Polzin (DOB 03/07/1990) of Isanti, was charged Feb. 3 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Ashley Elizabeth Osterloh (DOB 02/26/1988) of Fridley, was charged Feb. 3 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Jan. 22 - Feb. 4. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Stefan Arni Egilsson (DOB 11/21/1992) of Jordan, was charged Jan. 23 with burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Stefan Arnason Egilsson (DOB 08/06/1966) of Princeton, was charged Jan. 23 with burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Jessica Anne Fick (DOB 10/05/1982) of Chisago City, was charged Jan. 23 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Marcus Allen James Gross (DOB 03/07/1991) of Milltown, WI, was charged Jan. 24 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Abraham Alexander Houle (DOB 08/16/1982) of St. Paul, was charged Jan. 25 with possession of burglary or theft tools.
Ezra Vance Johnson (DOB 11/10/1987) of Taylors Falls, was charged Jan. 25 with one count of burglary - 2nd degree - govt, religious, historic or school building - w/out consent and commits crime; and one count of damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Bryan Douglas Hansen (DOB 04/25/1966) of Luck, WI, was charged Jan. 27 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Maranda Lynn Sirek (DOB 11/04/1986) of Shafer, was charged Jan. 27 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Hannah Marie Olson (DOB 09/20/1997) of North Branch, was charged Jan. 27 with theft - take/use/transfer movable property - no consent.
Cassidy Jade Peterson-Head (DOB06/29/1999) of North Branch, was charged Jan. 30 with two counts of fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Kao Vue (DOB 06/15/1985) of North Branch, was charged Jan. 31 with predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Nicholas John Kastner (DOB 11/10/1984) of Saint Paul, was charged Jan. 31 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Jaime Daniel Rubio (DOB 04/11/2004) of Sandstone, was charged Jan. 31 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Joshua Christian Eastwood (DOB 02/14/1991) of Brooklyn Center, was charged Jan. 31 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Chao Vang (DOB 01/06/1986) of St. Paul, was charged Feb. 1 with counterfeiting of currency - uttering or possessing.
Heather Christine Munson (DOB 08/19/1982) of Hinckley, was charged Feb. 1 with counterfeiting of currency - uttering or possessing.
Joahua Christian Eastwood (DOB 02/14/1991) of North Branch, was charged Feb. 1 with assault - 4th degree - peace officer - demonstrable bodily harm.
Chantelle Lauren Wodaszewski (DOB 06/22/1987) of Scandia, was charged Feb. 2 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Sean Fitzgerald Alden (DOB 08/13/1969) of Taylors Falls, was charged Feb. 3 with two counts of threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
