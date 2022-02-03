Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Jan. 24 – 28. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joseph Adam Christensen (DOB 01/04/1991) of Mora, was charged Jan. 24 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Riley Jade Donahue (DOB 03/13/1998) of Stillwater, was charged Jan. 24 with fugitive from justice from other state.
David Robert Demuth (DOB 10/19/1966) of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 25 with threats of violence.
Lorri Ellen Monster (DOB 10/7/1977) of Princeton, was charged Jan. 25 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Steven Wayne Ficken - AKA Eric Joshua Apland (DOB 04/05/1976) of Isanti, was charged Jan. 25 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jeffrey Lee Sample (DOB 09/11/1970) of Arden Hills, was charged Jan. 25 with possession of burglary or theft tools.
Jonathon Robert Beckman (DOB 08/16/1985) of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 25 with threats of violence.
Christian Thomas Dahm (DOB 04/30/1978) no city of residence listed, was charged Jan. 26 with one count of burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.; and one count of damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Adam Michael Santiago (DOB 09/22/1997) of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 26 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Martin Joseph Selix (DOB 07/11/1963) of Stanchfield, was charged Jan. 27 with one count of violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions; and one count of threats of violence.
Stephen John Skowronek (DOB 12/13/1984) of Isanti, was charged Jan. 27 with two counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Robert Andrew Lee Kelley (DOB 12/26/1975) of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 27 with one count of domestic assault; one count of assault in the fifth degree; felony - same victim within ten years of two or more convictions; one count of assault - 5th deg. - 2/more prev. convict. in 3 years; and one count of threats of violence.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Jan. 24 – 28. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Cody Lee Wolff (DOB 07/23/1992) of Shafer, was charged Jan. 25 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Krystle Dawn Kulenkamp (DOB 10/11/1986) of Pine City, was charged Jan. 25 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Dylan Jon Holzkamp (DOB 08/19/1996) of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 27 with one count of receiving stolen property; and one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
