Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Jan. 31 - Feb. 4. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Keegan James Ginter (DOB 07/01/2000) of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 31 with one count of criminal sexual conduct - 2nd degree - contact - uses force 609.341, subd. 3(2); and one count criminal sexual conduct - 4th degree - contact - uses force 609.341, subd 3(2).
Richard Roy Ibarra (DOB 03/12/1970) of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 31 with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Cody Robert Jarosz (DOB 02/10/1992) of Minneapolis, was charged Feb. 2 with one count of burglary - 1st deg. - poss dangerous weapon/explosive; one count of burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling; and one count of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Luke Alexander Zambory (DOB 02/02/1992) of Onamia, was charged Feb. 3 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Evangeline Rose Thompson (DOB 08/14/1994) - address not provided, was charged Feb. 4 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Jan. 31 - Feb. 4. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mark Edward Beyer (DOB 09/18/1983) of North Branch, was charged Jan. 31 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jeffrey Allen Ellingboe (DOB 06/26/1991) of Two Harbors, was charged Jan. 31 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Tiffany Dianne Kruse (DOB 05/08/1981) of Onamia, was charged Feb. 1 with financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent.
Dale Thomas Spychalla (DOB 02/09/1996) of Oakdale, was charged Feb. 1 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Devin Nathanielle Carlson (DOB 09/14/1996) of Stillwater, was charged Feb. 1 with one count drugs - 1st degree - possess 50 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine; one count of possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated deliquent for crime of violence; and one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
