ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on July 11 - 22. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Nicholas John Kastner (DOB 11/10/1984) of St. Paul, was charged July 11 with fugitive from justice from other state - extradition waived.
Roger Robert Williams (DOB 11/09/1974) of Stanchfield, was charged July 14 with two counts of predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Christopher Alan Bittner Krahnke (DOB 06/09/1983) of Cambridge, was charged July 15 with threats of violence.
Brenda Mae Brothers (DOB 07/27/1965), no address provided, was charged July 19 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Trisha Lynn Redmann (DOB 09/01/1981) of Cambridge, was charged July 22 with receiving stolen property.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on July 11 - 22. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Adam Timothy Carr (DOB 08/16/1987) of Lindstrom, was charged July 11 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jesse Louis Puttbrese (DOB 07/02/1980) of St. Paul, was charged July 11 with drugs - 1st degree - possess 50 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine.
Delbert Keith Sybrandt (DOB 07/27/1957) of Rush City, was charged July 18 with one count of predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement; one count of possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence; and one count of drugs - 5th degree - sale - marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration.
Ronald Edwin Sellers (DOB 06/06/1959) of Rush City, was charged July 18 with one count of domestic assault - by strangulation; and one count of domestic assault - misdemeanor - commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death.
Jalawrence Kawon Minus (DOB 04/15/1998) of Duluth, was charged July 18 with fugitive from justice from other state - extradition waived.
Michael Steven Holt (DOB 02/22/1979) of Shafer, was charged July 18 with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle; and one count of drugs - 5th degree - sale - marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration.
Ifrain Marquez Garcia (DOB 11/15/1999) of Otsego, was charged July 20 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Lawrence George Mendez Jr. (DOB 12/18/1971) of Forest Lake, was charged July 20 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
