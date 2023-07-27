ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on July 16 - 22. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Shannon Palmer Underdahl (DOB 04/11/1982) of Ogilvie, was charged July 17 with one count of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon; one count of stalking - aggravated violations - possess dangerous weapon; and one count of stalking - pattern of stalking conduct.
Michael Carl Gulick (DOB 06/17/1957) of Isanti, was charged July 20 with one count of Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon; and one count of Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on July 16 - 22. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Anna Marie Ganley (DOB 04/12/1989) of Wyoming, was charged July 19 with receiving stolen property.
Santana Michael Vessels (DOB 06/15/1978) of Brook Park, was charged July 21 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
