ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on July 23 - 29. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Nicholas Scott Sicora (DOB 05/17/1979) of Princeton, was charged July 24 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Jonathan Daniel Canete Bonnett (DOB 05/31/1990) of Mankato, was charged July 24 with Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent.
Dylan Carl Henderson (DOB 05/09/1997) of Princeton, was charged July 27 with Solicit Child or Believe to be a Child Through Electronic Communication to Engage in Sexual Conduct.
Marie Irene Rood (DOB 02/10/1986) of Isanti, was charged July 28 with one count of Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection; one count of Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions; one count of Stalking - Pattern of Stalking Conduct; and one count of Stalking - Third or Subsequent Violation in 10 years.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on July 23 - 29. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tyler Werner Larson (DOB 01/13/1992) of Center City, was charged July 24 with one count of Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent; and one count of Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
Tyler James Boyce (DOB 12/05/1995) of North Branch, was charged July 25 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Timothy Clark (DOB 10/04/1964) of Frederic, WI, was charged July 27 with fugitive from justice from other state -extradition waived.
Bill Joe Snyder (DOB 02/19/1988) of Hinckley, was charged July 27 with fugitive from justice from other state -extradition waived.
Stephen Joseph Mead (DOB 11/23/1990) of North Branch, was charged July 27 with one count of Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk; and two counts of domestic assault.
Mamady Kalifa Keita (DOB 01/15/1988) of Rush City, was charged July 27 with three counts of Assault-4th Deg-Correctional Employee; Probation Officer; Prosecutor; or Judge.
Lance Lee Houle (DOB 07/12/1987) of Rush City, was charged July 27 with Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm.
Tatiana Jo Rath (DOB 03/21/1994) of Prior Lake, was charged July 28 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
