ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on July 25 - 29. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Larissa Joy Bratti (DOB 12/29/1991) of Red Cliff, WI, was charged July 26 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Jody Ann Scheffer (DOB 02/24/1969) of Braham, was charged July 28 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on July 25 - 29. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Andrew Lane Dooley (DOB 11/02/1992) of Pine City, was charged July 25 with one count of violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions; and one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Donalonte Jamar Wade (DOB 05/10/1988) of Minneapolis, was charged July 25 with one count of domestic assault - by strangulation; and one count of domestic assault.
Alexis Nicholle Schnacky (DOB 11/08/1999) of Saint Paul, was charged July 28 with mail theft - intentionally removes mail from depository without claim of right.
Christian Kelly Brodt (DOB 01/07/1994) of Lindstrom, was charged July 28 with receiving stolen property.
Rafael Francisco Castro (DOB 01/26/1990) of Orlando, FL, was charged July 28 with mail theft - intentionally removes mail from depository without claim of right.
Justin Joseph Tomasko (DOB 04/09/2003) of Rush City, was charged July 29 with attempted burlary - 2nd degree - dwelling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.