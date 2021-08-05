Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on July 26 - 30. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Levi Steven Kloos (DOB 02/09/2001) of Cambridge, was charged July 26 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Steven Wayne Ficken, AKA Eric Joshua Apland (DOB 04/05/1976) of Isanti, was charged July 27 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Cary Michael Raymond Palmer (DOB 05/18/1988) of Braham, was charged July 29 with one count domestic assault, one count violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions, and one count theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Jessica Lee Lyman (DOB 04/29/1983) - no address listed, was charged July 29 with one count theft, one count theft by check, and one count issue dishonored check - value more than $500.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on July 26 - 30. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Elijah James Carter (DOB 01/13/2002) of Pine Island, was charged July 26 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jerome David Oakgrove (DOB 10/19/1993) of Harris, was charged July 27 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Shari Lee Hall (DOB 09/16/1973) of Mora, was charged July 29 with financial exploitation - vulnerable adult - breach of fiduciary obligation - fail provide care.
Nicolas Ladell Aaron-Jones (DOB 01/07/1994) of Stillwater, was charged July 30 with assault - 4th degree - correctional employee; probation officer; prosecuter; or judge.
