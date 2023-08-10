ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on July 30 - Aug. 5. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Norman Clayton Olson (DOB 01/19/1978) of Wyoming, was charged July 31 with Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
Christopher Michael Mattison (DOB 05/14/1993) of Cambridge, was charged July 31 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Randi Ann Swanson (DOB 02/27/1982) of Cambridge, was charged July 31 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Cole Charles Erickson (DOB 05/19/2000) of Milaca, was charged July 31 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Veronica Nicole Garcia (DOB 05/02/1994) of Albert Lea, was charged Aug. 2 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Jason Edward Giese (DOB 06/22/1994) of Princeton, was charged Aug. 2 with Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-Victim 13-15 Actor >24m older.
Jordan Christopher Burrington (DOB 10/13/1990) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 4 with Burglary-1st Deg-Assault Person In Build/On Property.
CHISAGO COUNT COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on July 30 - Aug. 5. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Matthew Charles Weaver (DOB 11/12/1993) of Wyoming, was charged July 31 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Bryon Anthony Schleh (DOB 12/17/1996) of Stacy, was charged July 31 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Curtiss James Dornseif (DOB 01/05/1985) of Circle Pines, was charged July 31 with Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent.
Tatiana Jo Rath (DOB 03/21/1994) of Prior Lake, was charged July 31 with Bring/Send/Introduce/Possess Contraband-State Prison/Hospital.
Dennis Michael Ritchie (DOB 04/07/1962) of Clear Lake, WI, was charged July 31 with figitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Daniel Russell Mellgren (DOB 05/01/1964) of North Branch, was charged July 31 with Overwork/Mistreat Animals-Cruelty.
Onnie Leonard Salo (DOB 07/25/1979) of Lindstrom, was charged Aug. 4 with Dangerous Weapon Firearm Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon.
Marcus Terrell Jordan (DOB 03/01/1990) of Oakdale, was charged Aug. 4 with domestic assault.
