ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on June 11 - 17. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Cody Joseph Gerner (DOB 01/07/1995) of Harris, was charged June 13 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Jeannee Elise Mauer (DOB 09/06/1981) of Maplewood, was charged June 13 with possession of shoplifting gear.
Shane Daniel Soltys (DOB 09/17/1979) of Cambridge, was charged June 16 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on June 11 - 17. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
John Meryl Rakowiecki, Sr. (DOB 08/20/1979) of Rush City, was charged June 15 with one count of Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-16-17-Act greater than48 old-Position Authority; one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd Degree-Penetration - Victim 16-17- Actor greater than36 old - Position of authority; one count of Criminal Sex Cond-4th Degree-16-17-Actorgreater than48m old/Position of Authority; and one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct - 4th Degree - Contact - 16-17- Actor greater than 36m old/Position of Authority.
Joseph Sean Anthony Porter (DOB 09/18/1992) of Stillwater, was charged June 15 with Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk.
Caleb Koski Sellman (DOB 05/12/2005) of North Branch, was charged June 16 with one count of Assault-4th Deg-Municipal/Volunteer Fire-Emergency Medical Personnel; and two counts of Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Throws/transfers bodily fluids or feces at or onto officer.
