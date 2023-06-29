ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on June 18 - 24. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Corman Joe Vigstol (DOB 06/16/2001) of Mora, was charged June 20 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Lothar Theo Williams (DOB 07/08/1958) of Isanti, was charged June 20 with Dangerous Weapons-Reckless Discharge of Firearm Within a Municipality.
Jonathan Earl Brown (DOB 01/31/1990) of Cambridge, was charged June 20 with Felon Convicted Crime of Violence - Firearm or Ammunition Violation.
Alan Ray Cordell (DOB 08/02/1970) of Princeton, was charged June 21 with Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk.
Adam Lee Pojanowski (DOB 05/13/1987) of Dalbo, was charged June 23 with one count of
Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration-Use force as defined in section 609.341, subd 3(1); one count of False Imprisonment-Intentional Restraint; and one count of domestic assault - by strangulation.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on June 18 - 24. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Daniel David Hobson (DOB 06/30/1973) of Forest Lake, was charged June 20 with fugitive from justice - extradition waived.
Jeremy James Andress (DOB 10/25/1992) of Coon Rapids, was charged June 20 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
James Charles LeClair (DOB 02/26/1975) of Blaine, was charged June 20 with one count of threats of violence - reckless disregard risk; and one count of domestic assault.
Suzanna Jean Keyes (DOB 07/02/1984) of Forest Lake, was charged June 20 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Joaquin Allan Cepeda (DOB 01/24/1996) of Harris, was charged June 20 with Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk.
Dustin Joseph Kenda (DOB 03/10/1988) of Anoka, was charged June 20 with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct - 2nd Degree - Contact under 14 - Actor greater than 36m older.
Ricky James Bedell (DOB 10/13/1979) of Pine City, was charged June 21 with fugitive from justice from other state. He was also charged on June 22 with one count of Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle and one count of Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Jessica Nicole Krongard (DOB 09/22/1985) of Scandia, was charged June 22 with Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent.
