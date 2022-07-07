ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on June 20 - July 1. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Christopher Lee Schimmelman (DOB 03/28/1997) of Isanti, was charged June 20 with obstruct legal process - interfere w/peace officer.
Christopher Michael Mattison (DOB 05/14/1993) of Grasston, was charged June 28 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Tiffany Marie Byron (DOB 06/17/1985) of Cambridge, was charged June 28 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jessica Marie Dircks (DOB 11/04/1982) of Grasston, was charged June 28 with financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent.
Douglas Randall Crosby (DOB 04/26/1984) of White Bear Lake, was charged June 28 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Sharon Luvisia (DOB 12/13/1994) of Minneapolis, was charged June 30 with one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana; and one count of drugs - 5th degree - sale - marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration.
Matthew Kyle Harvey (DOB 02/09/1983) of Princeton, was charged June 30 with drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on June 20 - July 1. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Louis Michael Jones (DOB 10/14/2001) of Oak Grove, was charged June 22 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Andrew Lane Dooley (DOB 11/02/1992) of Pine City, was charged June 23 with domestic assault.
Dakotah Gage Gunderson (DOB 01/24/1996) of Blaine, was charged June 23 with one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours; and one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol.
Emily Kaye Schuster (DOB 04/11/1993) of Anoka, was charged June 23 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Andrew John Leroux (DOB 10/30/1983) of Hugo, was charged June 23 with issue dishonored check - value more than $500.
Jason Patrick Krahn (DOB 07/21/1980) of St. Paul, was charged June 23 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Justin Jack Raasch (DOB 12/10/2001) of Forest Lake, was charged June 23 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Nathaniel Joseph Donahue (DOB 01/28/1990) of St. Paul, was charged June 25 with check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Jonathan Peter Freundschuh (DOB 07/19/1991) of Lindstrom, was charged June 28 with domestic abuse; violates 2 or more OFP w/in 10 years of previous conviction/adj of delinq.
Shane Allen Fellers (DOB 05/13/1978) of Minneapolis, was charged June 29 with one count of threats of violence - reckless disregard risk; and one count of domestic assault.
Stasha Lee Vesterby (DOB 12/03/1999) of Blaine, was charged June 29 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Alexis Lynn Petersen (DOB 01/09/1994) of South Saint Paul, was charged July 1 with receiving stolen property.
Austin Richard Swing (DOB 10/29/1997) of Shafer, was charged July 1 with criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harm - alcohol concentration .08 or more.
