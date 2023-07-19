ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on June 25 - July 15. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Nicholas Ephraim Olesen (DOB 09/21/200) of Cambridge, was charged June 26 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Stephan Lane Otterman (DOB 05/17/1982) of Isanti, was charged June 26 with one count of false imprisonment - intentional restraint; one count of domestic assault - by strangulation; and one count of terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk.
Jacob Steven Coult (DOB 08/31/1982) of Ramsey, was charged June 28 with two counts of Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Marie Irene Rood (DOB 02/10/1986) of Isanti, was charged June 29 with domestic abuse - violate order for protection.
Faith Karin Obermeier (DOB 12/07/1991) of Braham, was charged June 29 with Threats of Violence - Cause or Attempt Cause Terror.
Kaylee Elizabeth Britz (DOB 05/09/1992) of Cambridge, was charged June 29 with three counts of Drugs - 5th Degree - Procure/Possess/Control by fraud or deceit.
Derik John Zoch (DOB 09/17/1987) of Pine City, was charged July 3 with four counts of terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk.
Christopher James Barton (DOB 08/26/1973) of North Branch, was charged July 5 with one count of Overwork/Mistreat Animals-Torture; and one count of Overwork/Mistreat Animals-Cruelty.
Thomas Gregory Smith (DOB 05/05/1982) of Isanti, was charged July 7 with one county of Attempted Murder-1st Degree - With Intent - While Committing a Felony; one count of Attempted Murder - 2nd Degree - With Intent-Not Premeditated; one count of Attempted Murder - 2nd Degree - Drive-by Shooting; one count of Dangerous Weapons-Drive by Shooting toward motor vehicle or building; one count of Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon; and one count of Dangerous Weapons-Intentional Discharge of Firearm That Endangers Safety.
Johnny H Fredrick Snaza (DOB 10/09/2001) of North Branch, was charged July 7 with one count of Stalking - Pattern of Stalking Conduct; one count of Stalking - Third or Subsequent Violation in 10 years; and one count of Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk.
Blake Charles Pedro-Minter (DOB 04/16/2003) of Cambridge, was charged July 11 with one count of Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine; and one count of Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin.
Duke Russell Utecht (DOB 03/03/1981) of Isanti, was charged July 11 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Thomas Leslie Baker (DOB 05/29/1960) of Milaca, was charged July 13 with Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon.
Nichole Lynn Erickson (DOB 10/23/1983) of Stanchfield, was charged July 13 with Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon.
Trenton James Oney (DOB 04/30/1986) of Blaine, was charged July 14 with Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent.
Christopher Michael Mattison (DOB 05/14/1993) of Stanchfield, was charged July 14 with Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on June 25 - July 15. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mark Andrew Wiosky (DOB 09/22/1985) of Forest Lake, was charged June 26 with one count of Murder - 3rd Degree - Perpetrating Eminently Dangerous Act and Evincing Depraved Mind; and one count of Criminal Vehicular Homicide - Operate Vehicle Any Amount Sched 1 or 2 Controlled Substance.
Jaycob Marcus Sakariason (DOB 12/15/2004) of Lindstrom, was charged June 28 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Jeremy John Kurth (DOB 06/21/1983) of Circle Pines, was charged June 28 with Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent.
Jaime Lee Beckman (DOB 02/13/1984) of Burnsville, was charged June 28 with Damage to Property - 1st Degree - Value Reduced Over $1000.
Derik John Zoch (DOB 09/17/1987) of Pine City, was charged June 30 with Predatory Offender - Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Xavier Raye Stalsberg (DOB 12/02/2003) of Rush City, was charged June 30 with three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct - 3rd Degree - Penetration; Victim 14 - 15 Actor greater than 24m older.
Steven Robert Letourneau (DOB 10/07/1988) of North Branch, was charged July 3 with Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours.
Anthony Joseph Helm (DOB 04/14/1991) of Crystal, was charged July 3 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Lateef Deondra Mahaffey, Jr. (DOB 11/24/1996) of Motley, was charged July 5 with one count of Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence; and one count of Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk.
Jennifer Ann Komp (DOB 05/22/1979) of Milwaukee, WI, was charged July 5 with fugitive from justice from other state - extradition waived.
LaShane Sarah Oiyotte (DOB 11/29/1984) of Duluth, was charged July 6 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Jordan Gene Dylkowski (DOB 07/21/2000) of Harris, was charged July 7 with Predatory Offender - Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement; and fugitive from justice from other state.
Skyler Yer Moua (DOB 02/02/2004) of Forest Lake, was charged July 7 with Criminal Sexual Conduct - 1st Degree - Penetration or Contact under 14 - Actor greater than 36m older.
Delilah Melanie Galicia (DOB 12/13/1999) of Shakopee, was charged July 10 with Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
Curtis Patrick Wagner (DOB 03/24/1986) of North Branch, was charged July 11 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Austin Leroy Calp (DOB 03/27/1994) of Salina, KS, was charged July 13 with one count of Aiding and Abetting Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling; and one count of Aiding and Abetting Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent.
Saia Solomon Dsilva (DOB 09/25/2003) of Farmington, was charged July 13 with one count of Aiding and Abetting Aggravated Robbery-1st Degree; and one count of Aiding and Abetting Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon.
Brian Patrick Johnson (DOB 09/06/1990) of Stacy, was charged July 13 with one count of Aiding and Abetting Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling; and one count of Aiding and Abetting Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent.
Mark Paul Revier (DOB 06/05/1960) of Stacy, was charged July 13 with Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk.
Jordan Bleau Paro (DOB 07/02/1993) of Hinckley, was charged July 13 with Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling.
Amanda Rose Sullivan (DOB 03/09/1982) of Pine City, was charged July 13 with Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling.
Roman Alejandro Eastin (DOB 07/07/2003) of Woodbury, was charged July 13 with one count of Aiding and Abetting Aggravated Robbery-1st Degree; and one count of Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon.
