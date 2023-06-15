ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on June 4 - 10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Ruben Contreras Hernandez (DOB 10/08/1992) of Minneapolis, was charged June 5 with Felon Convicted Crime of Violence - Firearm or Ammunition Violation.
Jasmeen Ahmed Campbell (DOB 09/07/1977) of Minneapolis, was charged June 8 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Jacob Steven Coult (DOB 08/31/1982) of Ramsey, was charged June 8 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Daniel James Stewart (DOB 06/04/1985) of Ogilvie, was charged June 8 with one count of Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk; one count of Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent; and Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent.
Joseph Daniel Madigan (DOB 09/08/1978) of St. Paul, was charged June 9 with four counts of Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence; and one count of Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
Keenen Joshua Penz Leonard (DOB 06/26/1988) of Isanti, was charged June 9 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on June 4 - 10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Drew Allen Wethern (DOB 06/05/2023) of North Branch, was charged June 5 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Nichole Elizabeth Baker (DOB 09/16/1985) of Minneapolis, was charged June 6 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Alex Leshawn Ellis-Lindahl (DOB 02/28/2003) of Possess Pornographic Work-Computer Disk/Electronic/Magnetic/Optical Image w/Porn.
Dallas Raymond Evenstad (DOB 06/22/1988) of Albertville, was charged June 8 with Murder - 2nd Degree - Without Intent - While Committing a Felony; Assault-1st Degree-Great Bodily Harm.
