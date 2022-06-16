ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on June 6 - 10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Letha Sharon Gray (DOB 07/16/1966) of Cambridge, was charged June 6 with two counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Todd Lyle Quale, Jr (DOB 03/19/1990) of Princeton, was charged June 8 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jeffrey Wayne Gysbers (DOB 11/02/1969) of Cambridge, was charged June 8 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Ryan Douglas Morisch (DOB 08/29/1987) of Cambridge, was charged June 9 with one count of drugs - 1st degree - sale - 17 grams or more - cocaine or meth w/in 90-day period; and one count of drugs - 1st degree - possess 50 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine.
Shayna Rose Evans (DOB 06/20/2000) of Oak Grove, was charged June 10 with receiving stolen property.
Ryan Thomas Barber (DOB 07/03/1977) of Minneapolis, was charged June 10 with check forgery - make or alter a check.
Jamie Lyn Hogie (DOB 12/04/1984) of Anoka, was charged June 10 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Daniel Myron Scott (DOB 05/31/1969) of Coon Rapids, was charged June 10 with predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on June 6 - 10. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
William Robert Langer (DOB 01/04/1979) of Scandia, was charged June 6 with burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Heidi Ramona Rehbein (DOB 05/20/1977) of Stacy, was charged June 6 with burglary - 3rd deg. - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Dustin James Wallin (DOB 08/03/1972) of Minneapolis, was charged June 7 with traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance.
Angela Marie Fisher (DOB 02/23/1975) of North Branch, was charged June 7 with traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours.
Wilmor Medal (DOB 01/27/1988) of Inver Grove Heights, was charged June 7 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He was also charged on June 9 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Mariah Montana Gautsche (DOB 05/27/1993) of Minneapolis, was charged June 9 with one count of theft - by swindle; and one count of escape from custody - held pursuant to lawful arrest, while on charge or conviction or adjudication.
