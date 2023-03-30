ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on March 12 - 25. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Corey Conroy Ferry (DOB 05/06/1989) of Cambridge, was charged March 14 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Kari Sue Collin (DOB 05/06/1984) of Ham Lake, was charged March 20 with one count of drugs - 1st degree - possess 25 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine and firearm; and one count of drugs - 2nd degree - possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine.
Spencer Sterling Savage (DOB 01/02/1985) of Blaine, was charged March 20 with one count of drugs - 1st degree - possess 25 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine and firearm; and one count of drugs - 2nd degree - possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine.
Donald Ferguson, III (DOB 05/26/2003 of Saint Cloud, was charged March 22 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Nicholas Charles Nelson (DOB 12/07/1979) of Cambridge, was charged March 23 with one count of drugs - 2nddegree - possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine; one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana; and one count of receiving stolen property.
Brian Lee Emerson (DOB 05/29/1985) of Cambridge, was charged March 23 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Raqib Jalal Ahmad-Hailey (DOB 01/27/1980) of Cambridge, was charged March 24 with domestic assault.
Sarah Nicole Englund (DOB 10/15/1986) of Isanti, was charged March 24 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Anthony Micheal Clarkson (DOB 04/20/2000) of Cambridge, was charged March 24 with drugs - 1st degree - sale - 50 grams or 200 dose units - amphetamine, phencyclidine, hallucinogen.
Andrew Paul Noonan Welker (DOB 05/22/1992) of Isanti, was charged March 24 with one count of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon; and one count of domestic assault - by strangulation.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on March 12 - 25. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Bobbi Rae Dennis (DOB 08/07/2000) of Hayward, WI, was charged March 13 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived) and receiving stolen property.
Dedrion Tavellyon Young (DOB 12/28/1999) of Chicago, IL, was charged March 20 with criminal sexual conduct - 3rd degree - penetration - uses coercion.
Krystle Dawn Kulenkamp (DOB 10/11/1986) of Pine City, was charged March 22 with possession of burglary or theft tools.
Hayden Michael North (DOB 08/06/1995) of Eau Claire, WI, was charged March 22 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Daphne Filicia Luchie (DOB 07/04/1986) of Minneapolis, was charged March 24 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Joshua James Nelson (DOB 07/31/1985) of Braham, was charged March 24 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Matthew Barrett Martin (DOB 03/23/1977) of Monticello, was charged March 24 with receiving stolen property.
Lynn Marie Stroman (DOB 12/07/1951) of North Branch, was charged March 24 with two counts of issue dishonored check - offense.
