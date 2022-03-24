Isanti County Court Reports
he following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on March 14 - 18. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jorden Anthony Shea (DOB 01/19/1991) of Princeton, was charged March 14 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Elsa Lee Smith (DOB 01/12/2001) of Grantsburg, WI, was charged March 14 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Aaron Lee Ford (DOB 07/02/1984) of Cambridge, was charged March 16 with threats of violence.
Jenny Kay Morrison (DOB 04/14/1981) of Mora, was charged March 16 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on March 14 - 18. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Christopher Shane Peterson (DOB 06/28/1978) of Forest Lake, was charged March 15 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Daniel Eduardo Gaivan (DOB 03/26/2003) of Little Canada, was charged March 16 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
