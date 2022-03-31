Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on March 21 - 25. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Charles Jeffery Petersen (DOB 11/15/1998) of Princeton, was charged March 21 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Ricky Vernon Helgeson (DOB 11/03/2000) of Isanti, was charged March 21 with threats of violence.
Jordan Nicholas Anderson (DOB 02/05/1996) of Isanti, was charged March 22 with criminal sexual conduct - 5th degree - penetration - nonconsensual.
Dylan Jon Holtzkamp (DOB 08/19/1996) of Hinckley, was charged March 22 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Ian Lee McCloskey (DOB 05/10/1986) of Isanti, was charged March 22 with one count of criminal sexual conduct - 2nd degree - contact under 16 - significant relationship; use force/coercion; one count of criminal sexual conduct - 2nd degree - contact under 16; significant relationship - multiple acts; and one count of criminal sexual conduct - 2nd degree - contact under 16 - significant relationship.
Philip Robert Novak (DOB 08/06/1985) of Barron, WI, was charged March 23 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Bradley Edwin Olson (DOB 04/05/1979) of Isanti, was charged March 24 with one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol; and one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours.
Austin Michael Odegard (DOB 09/05/2001) of Pine City, was charged March 25 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Daniel Joseph Hedstrom (DOB 11/29/1998) of Brooklyn Center, was charged March 25 with two counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on March 21 - 25. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kristopher Daniel Schwabe (DOB 08/25/1978) of North Branch, was charged March 21 with drugs - 1st degree - sale - 17 grams or more - cocaine or meth w/in 90-day period.
Uriah Stephen Davis (DOB 11/15/1978) of Newport, was charged March 24 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Ryan Lee Thompson (DOB 10/27/1982) of Chisago City, was charged March 25 with one count of burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd; and one count of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Amy Lee Winter (DOB 11/09/1976) of Hinckley, was charged March 25 with burglary - 3rd deg - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Derek John LaClaire (DOB 01/18/1977) no address provided, was charged March 25 with burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
