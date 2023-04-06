ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on March 26 - April 1. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Marcie Marie Henning (DOB 11/17/1975) of Minneapolis, was charged March 28 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jeremy Douglas Kellum (DOB 10/05/1973) of Cloquet, was charged March 28 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Donna Kay Vanasch (DOB 09/15/1963) of Braham, was charged March 28 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Luke Daniel Wipson (DOB 08/13/2001) of East Bethel, was charged March 28 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Anna June Kelling (DOB 01/30/2001) of Ogilvie, was charged March 29 with one count of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent; and one count of possession of shoplifting gear.
Justin Raymond Cummings (DOB 06/13/1997) of Mora, was charged March 29 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Jennifer Lou Schuler (DOB 10/08/1983) of Isanti, was charged March 30 with one count of theft - intent to restore only for reward, buy back or other compensation; and one count of theft - indifferent to owner rights.
Heidi Lou Westman (DOB 03/05/1967) of Stanchfield, was charged March 30 with one count of issue dishonored check; and one count of theft - by swindle.
Daniel Edward Tompkins (DOB 08/30/1969) of Cambridge, was charged March 30 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Latisha Marie Townley (DOB 06/11/1989) of Brook Park, was charged March 31 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jason Leon Stephanie (DOB 04/26/1985) of Pine City, was charged March 31 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Brian David Woodworth Keller (DOB 01/12/1983) of Cambridge, was charged March 31 with one count of felon convicted crime of violence - firearm or ammunition violation; one count of drugs - 3rd degree - sale - narcotic; and one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on March 26 - April 1. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Andrea Marie Hernandez (DOB 02/12/1989) of North Branch, was charged March 27 with burglary - 1st degree - dwelling - occupied - non-accomplice present.
Cerri May Young (DOB 11/27/1958) of Rush City, was charged March 30 with three counts of check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Gary Lee Smith (DOB 01/24/1948) of Ely, was charged March 30 with one count of motor vehicle excise tax over $3,000 - prepare, submit false or fraudulent certificate; and one count of taxes - failure to pay or collect.
Roland Ernest Mendes, Jr. (DOB 08/27/1974) of North Branch, was charged March 31 with one count of criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration - use force as defined in section 609.341, subd 3(1); and one count of threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Kenneth William Vance (DOB 10/02/1995) of Forest Laek, was charged March 31 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
