Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on March 28 - April 1. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Chauntel Sherie Lesmann (DOB 09/11/1983) of North Branch, was charged March 28 with two counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Adam Jacob Raines (DOB 04/11/1988) of Isanti, was charged March 30 with dangerous weapons - reckless discharge of firearm within municipality.
Justice Anthony Valentino (DOB 08/03/1994) of Minneapolis, was charged March 30 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Matthew John Stone (DOB 11/03/1977) of North Branch, was charged March 31 with two counts of mail theft - knowingly obtained illegally; receives, possesses, transfers, buys, conceals.
Taylor Larae Lauzon (DOB 03/16/1994) of Cambridge, was charged April 1 with wrongfully obtaining assistance - theft.
Mary Jeanette Nelson (DOB 03/14/1983) of Isanti, was charged April 1 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on March 28 - April 1. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Nicholas Anthony Roubik (DOB 06/18/1986) of Chisago City, was charged March 28 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Thomas Goodwin (DOB 12/08/1985) of North Branch, was charged March 30 with one count of threats of violence - reckless disregard risk; one count of damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000; one count of dangerous weapons - sell or possess suppressor not lawfully possessed; and one count of dangerous weapons - drive by shooting toward unoccupied motor vehicle or building.
Gunner Lee Super (DOB 11/09/2002) of Hastings, was charged April 1 with one count of theft- take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent; and one count of theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
