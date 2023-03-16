ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on March 5 - 11. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joseph Michael Halapi (DOB 09/30/1986) of Mora, was charged March 7 with one count of felon convicted crime of violence - firearm violation; one count of dangerous weapons - sell or possess suppressor not lawfully possessed; one count of firearms - serial number - receive/possess w/altered; and one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Zachary Lee Schneider (DOB 05/03/1991) of Andover, was charged March 10 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Anthony Melvin Lamont Pryor (DOB 07/27/1981) of Minneapolis, was charged March 10 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Michael Alexander Gregory (DOB 08/27/1984) of Isanti, was charged March 10 with assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on March 5 - 11. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jennifer Louise Peerman (DOB 12/18/1983) of West Saint Paul, was charged March 10 with one count of check forgery - make or alter a check; one count of identity theft - transfers/possesses/uses identity of other person; and one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
