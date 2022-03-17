Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on March 7 - 11. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Lori Jane Larson (DOB 08/12/1960) of Cambridge, was charged March 7 with one count of traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure; and one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol.
Jonathan Travis Jackson (DOB 06/15/1998) of Princeton, was charged March 11 with one count of drugs - 2nd degree - possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine; one count of drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin; and one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,32,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Juan Rafael Dominguez (DOB 05/26/1988) of Isanti, was charged March 11 with one count assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm; and one count of domestic assault - by strangulation.
Mark John Salmon (DOB 01/02/1987) of Braham, was charged March 11 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Trayton Travis Smith (DOB 05/29/2001) of McGrath, was charged March 11 with state lottery fraud - claim prize by fraud/deceit.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on March 7 - 11. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
James Brandon Harrell (DOB 09/19/1986) of Cambridge, was charged March 7 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
James Patrick Sternquist (DOB 11/28/1966) of Shafer, was charged March 7 with theft- take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent; and violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Troy Eric Lee (DOB 05/19/1970) of Minneapolis, was charged March 8 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle; and drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Christopher Caine Bresson (DOB 10/14/1972) of St. Paul, was charged March 10 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Christian Kelly Brodt (DOB 01/07/1994) of Lindstrom, was charged March 10 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Aaron Scott King (DOB 02/21/1975) of St. Paul, was charged March 11 with aiding and abetting theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Cory Jay Rosillo (DOB 04/12/1971) of Osceola, WI, was charged March 11 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
