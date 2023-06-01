ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on May 14 - 27. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kirk Patrick Mcnamee (DOB 08/29/2000) of Grasston, was charged May 15 with Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent.
Christopher Michael Mattison (DOB 05/14/1993) of Stanchfield, was charged May 16 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Kim Allen Kluender (DOB 09/18/1956) of Stanchfield, was charged May 16 with Wrongfully Obtaining Assistance-Theft.
Roger Ernest Westley (DOB 04/05/1973) of Isanti, was charged May 18 with Felon Convicted Crime of Violence - Firearm or Ammunition Violation.
Kong Her (DOB 10/04/1988) of Cambridge, was charged May 18 with Assault-3rd Degree-Past Pattern of Child Abuse.
Krystal Ann Moroney (DOB 10/20/1982) of Cambridge, was charged May 22 with two counts of Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana; and one count of Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent.
Trevor Michael Lee (DOB 06/13/1981) of Hibbing, was charged May 25 with Drugs - 1st Degree - Possess 25 grams or more heroin; Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 6 grams or more heroin; Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess - 3 grams or more heroin; and Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Ryan James Neu (DOB 04/18/1993) of Cambridge, was charged May 25 with State Lottery Fraud-Claim Prize by Fraud/Deceit.
Christopher Killian Wiggins (DOB 06/07/1990) of Hibbing, was charged May 25 with Drugs - 1st Degree - Possess 25 grams or more heroin; Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 6 grams or more heroin; Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess - 3 grams or more heroin; and Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Nicholas Earl Peterson (DOB 01/28/2002) of Grasston, was charged May 26 with Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on May 14 - 27. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Andrew John Franklin (DOB 07/03/1989) of Balsam Lake, WI, was charged May 15 with Fugitive from Justice from Other State (Extradition waived).
Stephen Joseph Mead (DOB 11/23/1990) of North Branch, was charged May 15 with Domestic Assault.
Shea Rachel Dolney (DOB 05/21/1970) of North Branch, was charged May 15 with Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd.
Kasey Lynn Swenson (DOB 01/26/1988) of Shafer, was charged May 15 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Amber Lee Scherr (DOB 01/02/1986) of Saint Paul, was charged May 18 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
James Skrypek (DOB 07/19/1962) of St. Paul, was charged May 18 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Fernando Daniel Arjona Jr. (DOB 05/17/2002) of Taylors Falls, was charged May 19 with Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk.
Donald Williams Kapaun (DOB 03/27/1986) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, was charged May 19 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Brett Duane Leger (DOB 09/23/1993) of Finlayson, was charged May 19 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Alyssa Rose Harrington (DOB 12/02/1993) of Chisago City, was charged May 19 with Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk.
Kallie Renee Rose Romero (DOB 10/17/1998) of North Branch, was charged May 22 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Bryon Anthony Schleh (DOB 12/17/1996) of North Branch, was charged May 26 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived); and Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent.
