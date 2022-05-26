ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on May 16 - 20. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Zachary Martin Koecher (DOB 04/02/1990) of Rush City, was charged May 17 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Jesse Kenneth Rosa (DOB 06/29/1988) of Rush City, was charged May 17 with one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana; and one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Andrew Gregory Olsen (DOB 02/06/1980) of Ham Lake, was charged May 19 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Steven Eric Doan-Hanson (DOB 06/06/1988) of Isanti, was charged May 20 with two counts of criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration or contact under 14 - actor > 36m older; and two counts of criminal sexual conduct - 2nd degree - contact under 14 - actor > 36m older.
Joshua T. Doan-Hanson (DOB 08/05/1991) of Isanti, was charged May 20 with two counts of criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration or contact under 14 - actor > 36m older; and two counts of criminal sexual conduct - 2nd degree - contact under 14 - actor > 36m older.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on May 16 - 20. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Lawrence George Mendez, Jr. (DOB 12/18/1971) of Forest Lake, was charged May 18 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Thomas Clair Masteller (DOB 08/01/1973) of Wyoming, was charged May 18 with criminal sex conduct - 3rd degree - victim mental impair/helpless.
Jordan Orrin Forbord (DOB 12/19/1993) of Stacy, was charged May 19 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Chad Michael Larsin (DOB 03/04/1971) of Coon Rapids, was charged May 20 with drugs - 5th degree - sale - marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration.
Jake Edward Fechter (DOB 10/01/1992) of Chisago City, was charged May 20 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
David Joseph Brose (DOB 05/15/1975) of Saint Paul, was charged May 20 with burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling.
