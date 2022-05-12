ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on May 2 - 6. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Randy Lee Peterson (DOB 01/30/1967) of Backus, was charged May 2 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Joshua Russell Lutz (DOB 04/17/1984) of East Bethel, was charged May 2 with one count criminal vehicular operation - sustantial bodily harm - gross negligence; and one count of criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harm - any amount sch 1 or 2 controlled substance.
Richard Roy Ibarra (DOB 03/12/1970) of Cambridge, was charged May 2 with one count traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol; and one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours.
Christopher Paul Sanvig (DOB 05/17/1973) of Braham, was charged May 2 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Danny Carl Croon, Jr. (DOB 11/19/1997) of Isanti, was charged May 3 with murder - 3rd degree - sell/give/distribute controlled substance.
Scott Arthur Christianson (DOB 01/21/1963) of Isanti, was charged May 5 with criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harm - under influence alcohol.
Bradley Heah Chapin (DOB 04/24/1986) of Milaca, was charged May 5 with criminal vehicular operation - substantial bodily harm - any amount sch 1 or 2 controlled substance.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on May 2 - 6. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Vicki Marie Ripley (DOB 06/13/1975) of Sandstone, was charged May 3 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Shane Anthony Hanna (DOB 09/19/1978) of Rush City, was charged May 5 with domestic assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.