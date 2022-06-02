ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on May 23 - 27. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Autumn Elizabeth Haskins (DOB 06/14/1980) of Gulfport, MS, was charged May 24 with threats of violence.
Jesse Ryan Abraham (DOB 08/09/1979) of Princeton, was charged May 27 with burglary - 3rd deg. - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on May 23 - 27. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Benjamin Christopher Klein (DOB 07/27/1977) of River Falls, WI, was charged May 26 with possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence.
