ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on May 30 - June 3. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sarah Nicole Englund (DOB 10/15/1986) of Isanti, was charged May 31 with burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Dylan Jon Holtzkamp (DOB 08/19/1996) of Cambridge, was charged May 31 with one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana; and one count of terroristic threats - cause or attempt cause terror.
Tyler Scott Rubin (DOB 03/10/1980) of Mora, was charged June 1 with theft - value over $5,000 or trade secret, explosive, controlled substance I or II.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on May 30 - June 3. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Justin Dean Frank (DOB 09/24/1992) of Chisago City, was charged May 31 with one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol; and one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours.
James William Ehrich (DOB 03/25/2003) of Stacy, was charged June 3 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
